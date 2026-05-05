TUTING, 4 May: On the occasion of the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Spearhead Gunners organised an event at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya here in Upper Siang district on Monday.

During the event, which was aimed to enhance awareness among schoolchildren about the growing role of modern technology in military operations, various types of drones were displayed and live demonstrations were conducted to showcase their capabilities.

The significance and operational role of drones during Operation Sindoor were highlighted, giving students valuable insights into their application in surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical operations.

The students showed immense enthusiasm and curiosity. They were thrilled to witness the drone demonstrations and actively participated in supervised drone flying sessions. The interaction sparked keen interest among the children, many of whom expressed a desire to learn more about drone technology and its future applications.

The initiative fostered awareness, inspired young minds, and strengthened the connection between the armed forces and the local community. (DIPRO)