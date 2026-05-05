AALO, 4 May: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mindo Loyi reviewed the developmental issues in Yomcha circle on Monday.

During his visit to the circle, Yomcha ADC Gyamar Amte informed him that the ADC office is currently functioning from a rented building, while construction of the mini secretariat is underway and is expected to be completed within the next two years.

The DC inspected the road from Taba Sora to Yomcha, which was found to be in a dilapidated condition, whereas the road from Wak to Taba Sora has already been completed.

The DC also interacted with the census supervisors and enumerators of Yomcha circle. He emphasised the importance of accuracy in the ongoing census activities, and urged the enumerators not to leave out any house during the houselisting process.

The DC also inspected the under-construction ADC office, and later interacted with the public in Lipu Yomcha. Stressing the importance of the census, he appealed to the public to extend full cooperation to the enumerators for successful conduct of Census 2027.

The DC also visited Gamkak village, where he interacted with enumerators, local residents, PR leaders, and GBs. Later, he visited Tego Gamlin village.

The DC was accompanied by ADS Modo Ete and officials of the Statistical Department. (DIPRO)