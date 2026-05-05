ZIRO, 4 May: The World Press Freedom Day was observed here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday with tributes paid to the pioneer of electronic media in Arunachal Pradesh, late Taro Chatung.

The media fraternity of the district organised a commemorative plantation drive at the Taro Chatung memorial site to mark the occasion.

The drive was led by Ziro Press Club (ZPC) President Tailyang Pugang, alongside the district information and public relations officer (DIPRO) and local media professionals. The event was significantly bolstered by the support of the Forest Department, with Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Tilling Takar donating saplings of Japanese cherry blossom for the drive.

Speaking on the occasion, the DFO highlighted the importance of the ‘Green Ziro’ initiative, urging the media fraternity to be active partners in environmental conservation. He emphasised that the press plays a crucial role in sensitising the masses to the fragile ecology of the valley. “The Green Ziro mission is a collective responsibility, and the media’s power to amplify this message is vital for sustainable development in our district,” the DFO added.

Aligned with the global theme ‘A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis’, the event underscored late Chatung’s legacy. Participants planted the cherry blossom saplings around the memorial, symbolising both the beauty of the valley and the growth of independent journalism in the state.

ZPC President Pugang emphasised the responsibility of the press in the current era. He noted that honouring a legend like Taro Chatung through a green initiative serves as a reminder for journalists to remain rooted in truth and community service. He also expressed gratitude to the Forest Department for its contribution and support.

In his address, DIPRO Tenzing Totpa spoke extensively on the evolving responsibility of the media in the digital age. He said that, while press freedom is a fundamental right, it must be exercised with a high degree of accountability and ethical standards.

The plantation drive saw active participation of members of the ZPC, senior journalists, and members of various organisations. The observation concluded with a collective pledge to carry forward the spirit of fearless journalism while advocating environmental conservation. (DIPRO)