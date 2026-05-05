AALO, 4 May: Kra Daadi district emerged overall champion of the 3rd state-level Jambey Tashi Tug of War Championship, winning the mixed 580 kg and women’s 500 kg categories.

Itanagar Capital Region secured the men’s 620 kg title, while Papum Pare received the disciplined team award.

Speaking at the closing ceremony at the general ground here on 3 April, Arunachal Pradesh State Council for IT & E-Governance Chairman Nyamar Karbak highlighted the importance of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork, and youth development.

ATWA president Likha Kamin, organising chairman LG Nalo, and District Sports Officer Eken Bam also spoke.

Sports Minister Kento Jini, ZPC Nyali Bagra, and engineer Jumrik Bagra attended the closing programme. (DIPRO)