[ Dr. Hriday Sarma ]

In mid-April, people across Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the Sangken festival, the Tai New Year water festival. This year included the 3rd International Maha Sangken Festival at the Golden Pagoda in Namsai, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, showing its growing importance. With rituals like bathing Buddha idols, community feasts, and sprinkling water, the festival highlighted a shared spirit of renewal and living together in harmony.

Just weeks before, in Mechuka, yaks were reintroduced to support local livelihoods, while an old military bridge near the border was repurposed into a women-run café, linking tourism with community enterprise. Together, these developments reflect an ethos that balances continuity with change and identity with openness.

These are not isolated developments. They are windows into a deeper lived reality that reflects social harmony not as a slogan, but as a lived civilisational practice.

Arunachal Pradesh, home to around 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, including the more populous Nyishi, Apatani, Galo, and Mishmi tribes, as well as smaller communities like the Sartang tribe, is often described through the lens of diversity. Yet what stands out is not merely difference, but the ease with which it coexists. Anthropological and genetic research, notably “Admixture and Genetic Connectivity” (March 2026) by Vanya Singh et al. in the American Journal of Human Biology, highlights deep genetic linkages and long-standing interactions across the eastern Himalayan region. Beyond such classifications lies something deeper, a social instinct shaped by shared history and everyday interdependence that privileges coexistence over conflict.

In many ways, this lived reality reflects a broader framework of social transformation, where social harmony stands as the central and foundational dimension. It is not an externally imposed idea but an organically evolved principle already visible in practice, with harmony functioning as the bedrock that sustains collective life.

Take social harmony. In a region where multiple tribes with distinct identities coexist, harmony is cultivated, not accidental. This extends beyond tribal communities, as they engage with non-tribal residents and visitors in a spirit of warmth and everyday openness. Festivals are shared spaces rather than exclusive domains, and a celebration like Sangken becomes an occasion for participation across communities. Even in moments of difficulty, whether the June 2000 earthquake in the eastern Himalayan region and recurring monsoon landslides in recent years, or isolated instances of localized social tensions reported in certain districts during the early 2010s, responses tend to be collective rather than fragmented, reflecting a shared moral consciousness rooted in community life. This lived pluralism reflects an older civilisational understanding that diversity is not a contradiction of unity, but one of its expressions.

Yet harmony is not only internal, it is also tested externally. Instances of racial discrimination faced by people from the Northeast in other parts of India remind us that this ethos is not uniformly reflected across contexts. In this sense, the region offers a quiet counterpoint, a society where difference does not instinctively translate into distrust, but into coexistence and mutual respect sustained through everyday social familiarity rather than formal assertion.

What is increasingly visible is not just a culturally diverse landscape, but a microcosm of India itself, where multiple identities, livelihoods, belief systems, and economic activities intersect in a shared civic space. Local entrepreneurship, community-led initiatives, and evolving urban centres coexist with deeply rooted traditional institutions, producing a lived synthesis rather than a replacement of one with another.

What is increasingly visible is not just a culturally diverse landscape, but a microcosm of India itself, where multiple identities, livelihoods, belief systems, and economic activities intersect in a shared civic space. Local entrepreneurship, community-led initiatives, and expanding urban centres exist alongside long-standing traditional institutions, not replacing them but blending with them in everyday life, guided by a shared sense of social responsibility and mutual respect.

Above all, unity is not imposed; it is nurtured from the bottom up. The idea that diversity is the manifestation of oneness is not merely philosophical; here in Arunachal Pradesh, it finds expression in daily lived experience.

As this region continues its journey through gradual transformation, it increasingly represents a space where confluence itself becomes a mode of development, where continuity and change coexist without contradiction.

In the gentle flow of water during Sangken, in the steady return of yaks to mountain pastures, and in the everyday resilience of its people, Arunachal Pradesh reminds us of a simple truth: harmony is not something to be proclaimed, it is something to be practiced. (Dr. Sarma is an advocate at the Supreme Court of India.)