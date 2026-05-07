SEPPA, 6 May: East Kameng deputy commissioner Yashaswini B announced that mass social service drives will be conducted regularly from this month on every second and fourth Saturday in Seppa town to promote cleanliness and civic responsibility. She made this statement during a mass social service drive carried out in various parts of Seppa town on Wednesday.

The initiative was conceptualized by Yashaswini B and coordinated by the District Urban Development Authority (DUDA).

During the programme, the deputy commissioner urged all citizens to actively support the initiative, stating that cleanliness is not solely an individual responsibility but a shared duty of the entire community. She appealed to residents to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and refrain from littering in public places.

Urban development & housing executive engineer Hillang Taju stated, “This initiative marks the beginning of a long-term vision to keep Seppa clean and green.” He emphasized the need for responsible waste management practices among the public and urged residents to properly segregate waste into wet, dry, plastic, and metal categories before disposal. He noted that improper segregation creates significant challenges at dumping sites, leading to inefficiencies and wastage of time and resources.

He further appealed to all sections of society, including government officials, colony chairpersons, and the general public, to actively support and promote cleanliness initiatives in Seppa town.

The cleanliness drive was carried out across various parts of Seppa town, including surrounding colonies, with enthusiastic participation from government officials, local residents, colony representatives, and community members. The collective effort reflected a strong sense of awareness, responsibility, and commitment among citizens toward maintaining a clean and healthy environment. (DIPRO)