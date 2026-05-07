SEPPA, 6 May: The district hospital in East Kameng district, in collaboration with the Fire Service department, conducted a comprehensive fire safety mock drill for healthcare workers on Wednesday at the hospital premises as part of Fire Safety Week. The programme was designed to strengthen emergency preparedness, enhance response capabilities, and promote awareness among health staff regarding the effective management of fire-related incidents.

The mock drill included practical demonstrations on the use of fire extinguishers, safe evacuation procedures, identification of fire hazards, and coordinated response mechanisms during emergencies. Emphasis was placed on minimizing risks, ensuring patient safety, and maintaining clear communication during crisis situations.

During the event, hospital staff reaffirmed their commitment to upholding fire prevention measures and adhering to established fire safety protocols within the hospital premises. Earlier, a fire safety pledge was administered on Wednesday at the district hospital as part of the observance of Fire Safety Week.