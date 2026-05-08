RONO HILLS, 7 May: The valedictory session of the 9th edition of ‘Arunachal Panorama’, held in the evening of 6 May at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here, marked the end of the two-day showcasing of the rich cultural diversity of the state.

Addressing the gathering, Students’ Welfare Dean Prof NN Hina encouraged the student community to showcase their talent and urged them to “benefit from Panorama.” This was followed by the Panorama Dance performance, a colourful and melodic representation of the tribes of the state.

RGUSU general secretary Pura Mamung thanked every member of the university fraternity for their active cooperation which ensured the success of the event.

Registrar Dr NT Rikam in his address stressed on Arunachal Panorama as a platform to “showcase the traditional customs, tradition and heritage that are on the verge of extinction and distortion.” He emphasised the importance of Panorama as “an occasion for unity in diversity, oneness in the society and state.”

Elaborating the meaning of the hearth and the flame, he said that they symbolised “continuation as the ashes of the traditional hearth of the preceding editions are preserved and added to the succeeding ones to signify a continuity of culture, heritage and customs.”

RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak expressed hope that the spirit of preserving and practicing the traditional customs and practices that Arunachal Panorama presented would be carried forward in the future, and that the students would keep the vibrant traditions of Arunachal alive.

His speech was followed by the extinguishing of the traditional hearth, thereby marking an end to the two-day festivities.

A presentation of the traditional attires of various tribes of Arunachal was made during the valedictory session.