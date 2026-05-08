MEGDONG, 7 May: Under the Vibrant Village Programme, cadets attending the ongoing NCC camp at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Megdong, visited Megdong village in Kamle district for an educational and culturally enriching experience.

The initiative aimed to provide the cadets with firsthand exposure to rural life, indigenous traditions, and the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme commenced with a cleanliness drive under the Swachhata Abhiyan, during which the cadets participated in cleaning the government school of the village.

The activity reflected the spirit of community service and promoted awareness about cleanliness and civic responsibility among both the cadets and the villagers.

Following the cleanliness drive, the cadets interacted closely with the residents of Megdong village, most of who belong to the Nyishi tribe. Through these interactions, the cadets explored the traditions, customs, lifestyle, and social values of the Nyishi community. Villagers shared insights into their cultural practices, traditional way of living, and their deep connection with nature and community life.

Surrounded by scenic hills, greenery, and agricultural landscapes, Megdong village presents a peaceful environment where traditional values continue to thrive alongside nature. The cadets observed how the Nyishi community preserves its cultural identity through local traditions, festivals, attire, and harmonious living with the environment.

The experience allowed the students to gain a deeper appreciation of indigenous heritage and the importance of preserving tribal culture in the modern era.

The visit was conducted under the leadership of the commanding officer of 1 AP Bn NCC, along with ANOs, CTO Ajay, and PI staff of the NCC, who ensured smooth coordination and meaningful engagement throughout the programme.