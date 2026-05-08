ITANAGAR, 7 May: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the members and volunteers of the state branch of the Indian Red Cross Society, as well as to all those devoted to humanitarian service,on the occasion of the World Red Cross Day.

He expressed hope that the year’s themes, ‘Keeping Humanity Alive’ and ‘United for Humanity’, would further reinforce the spirit of compassion, solidarity, and selfless service that defines the Red Cross movement across the world.

The governor said that the World Red Cross Day offers all an opportunity to renew their commitment to the noble ideals of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and voluntary service.

Parnaik commended the state branch of the Indian Red Cross Society for its dedicated work in advancing humanitarian causes, supporting disaster response, strengthening healthcare initiatives, promoting voluntary blood donation, and reaching out to the vulnerable and distressed.

“May this observance encourage all of us to keep humanity alive through acts of kindness and service, and strengthen our resolve to stand united for humanity in building a more compassionate, inclusive, and humane society,” the governor said. (Lok Bhavan)