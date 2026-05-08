[ Prafulla Kaman ]

MEBO, 7 May: Many old men like him are passing their time at home, but sexagenarian Popok Darin of Mebo Kiyit village in East Siang district is continuing his untiring efforts to enhance his household economy through agriculture, horticulture and allied farming.

The 60-year-old farmer is showing a path of self-reliance through agriculture, horticulture and fish farming activities using fertile land in Mebo subdivision. He grows maize in a 200-hectare organic farming site located in Sibiya, about 10 km from Mebo town.

Besides maize cultivation, the progressive farmer grows paddy, pulses, oilseeds, spices, bananas and other fruit plants at several locations in the subdivision, on the left bank of the Siang River.

Darin has also adopted fish farming in a large pond constructed in a low-lying area in Kiyit village. He rears various species of indigenous and improved varieties of fishes and earns a good income every year.

Darin says he does not have any formal training or education in farming, but he takes technical advice from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Pasighat from time to time.

He lamented that he has not received any financial assistance from any government agency for fishery development but maintains his agri-horticulture farms and the one-hectare fishpond on his own.

Darin advises local unemployed youths to engage in commercial horticulture and other income generation activities for self-reliance, “instead of spoiling their valuable time and energy in search of government jobs, which is not available for everyone.”