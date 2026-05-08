TUTING, 7 May: Residents of Ningging, Singging, Angging and Rising villages in Upper Siang district have expressed support to carrying out activities for preparing the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), here on Thursday.

A total of 39 families from Ningging village, 25 families from Singging village, 18 families from Angging village and 45 families from Rising village extended their consent for the PFR activities, in the presence of a gathering of more than 300 people, official informed.

The MoU was signed between Deputy CommissionerTalo Jerang, on behalf of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and representatives of the respective villages, namely, Rikdu Yalik of Ningging village, Momok Lipir of Singging village, Olom Sitek of Angging village, and Oni Tondrang of Rising village.

The programme was attended by Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang, HPD Chief Engineer K Perme, SUMP state nodal officer Atek Miyu, HPD Undersecretary Toli Karga, heads of departments, project affected families, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA enlightened the gathering on various aspects of the proposed project and the PFR activities. He appreciated the overwhelming public support and encouraged the people to continue maintaining a positive outlook towards development.

The DC on his part highlighted various facets of PFR activities and clarified misconceptions relating to the survey works. He commended the participation of the people, and said that the huge turnout reflected the changing mindset of the people towards progress and development.

“This shows that our people are gradually embracing a progressive mindset, which will go a long way in transforming the lives of the people,” he said.

The DC assured that transparency and accountability have been maintained throughout the process, and appealed to the public to remain positive and cooperative.

He stated also that it is the responsibility of the administration to take care of the public and therefore the district administration travelled to Tuting to facilitate the signing process for the convenience of the villagers, despite bad weather conditions and road blockages en route. (DIPRO)