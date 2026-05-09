Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of the chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to the recently declared junior engineer examination result.

It has been observed that candidates from the agricultural engineering department have occupied ranks 1 to 25 in the merit list, while the topper from the civil engineering department begins from the 26th rank. Moreover, the agricultural engineering topper secured 390.25 marks, whereas the civil engineering topper secured 329.25 marks, resulting in a difference of around 61 marks between the two streams.

Such a large variation in marks and ranking patterns raises concerns regarding the absence of proper moderation and balanced evaluation among different engineering disciplines. Because of this apparent lack of moderation, many deserving civil engineering candidates, despite performing well within their own stream, seem to have been placed at a disadvantage.

This letter is not intended to undermine the merit or capability of candidates from any department, but rather to request the authorities concerned to adopt a fair moderation system and proper seat distribution mechanism in future examinations, so that students from all engineering backgrounds receive equal and just opportunities.

I sincerely hope that the APPSC authorities will look into this matter seriously and take necessary steps to ensure greater fairness and balance in future recruitment examinations.

A concerned parent