Editor,

I am writing to highlight the need for reforms in the recruitment system followed by the APSSB and the APPSC.

Currently, elementary mathematics is compulsory in most competitive examinations. This puts students from arts or humanities background at a disadvantage, while candidates from science, mathematics, and engineering backgrounds gain an undue advantage due to their academic training.

However, many of these candidates leave state services after selection once they secure higher positions. For example, several candidates selected as MTS, constable, UDC, LDC, and sub-inspectors have later resigned after joining as junior engineers, assistant engineers, ADO, CO, DSP, and other higher posts.

This creates frequent vacancies and affects the stability of the state services.

At the same time, arts students, who may be equally capable and committed to public service, have limited scope because of the compulsory mathematics component.

Intelligence and suitability for administrative roles cannot be measured solely through mathematics. It can also be assessed through aptitude tests, interest tests, and reasoning sections that are more relevant and inclusive for all academic streams.

I therefore urge the government to make elementary mathematics optional or replace it with a broader aptitude and reasoning paper. Such a change will create a level playing field and ensure that the most committed and suitable candidates are selected for state services.

I hope the authorities will consider this issue in the interest of fairness and equal opportunity for all aspirants.

Unemployed youth