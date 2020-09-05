Harupahar area in LDV declared containment zone

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Sep 4: Harupahar/Arango area in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district has been declared as a containment zone by the district administration after a family of four from the area was found to be Covid-19 positive on Thursday.

Five more people from the same area tested positive on Friday via RDT-Ag, out of the 21 primary contacts of the family.

Besides the Harupahar primary contacts, seven primary contacts of a previously detected positive case from Ezengo area were also tested. Of the seven, a family of three, including a four-year-old, tested positive.

Out of the total 84 RDT-Ag tests conducted here on Friday, there were nine positives. The ninth one was tested at the Shantipur check gate.

DMO Dr R Tatan informed that all are asymptomatic at the moment and have been shifted to the CCC in Roing and the CCC in Harupahar. Contact tracing is also going on, he said.