Assn demands advertisement of vacant steno posts

ITANAGAR, 16 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Unemployed Stenographer Association (APUSA) has threatened to launch a democratic stir “within a month’s time if the state government does not advertise the vacant posts of stenographer, which has been pending since 2019.”

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, APUSA general secretary Boria Dugi said that the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) had advertised 44 posts of stenographers in January 2019. “But due to some reasons it was extended to 10 December, adding up to a total of 89 posts,” he said, and demanded that the exam be conducted at the earliest “as the upper age limit of the candidates is increasing.”

The examination for the posts advertised in 2019 was held in January 2022. Interestingly, none of the candidates cleared the exam “due to the inclusion of American and British English, and the dictator’s voice was unclear,” Dugi said.

On 1 February, 2022, aspiring stenographers had staged a protest against the APSSB, following which a board was constituted, comprising former APSSB secretary Santosh Kumar Rai, APSSB member Hage Tari, APSSB Undersecretary Mudo Tamo, ICR DC Talo Potom, and Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom.

On 8 May this year, the association submitted a representation to APSSB Secretary Sandeep Kumar, demanding that the examination be held “for the hundred plus posts.”