Raj Bhavan celebrates Sikkim’s statehood day

ITANAGAR, 16 May: Governor KT Parnaik, along with people of Sikkim residing in Arunachal Pradesh celebrated Sikkim’s 48th statehood day at the Raj Bhavan here on 16 May.

The governor greeted the people of Sikkim on the occasion, and said that “Sikkim has delivered exemplary performance in tourism, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and organic agriculture and horticulture.”

Observing that Sikkim and Arunachal “share a pristine natural environment, tourism potential and religious establishments of a very similar nature,” Parnaik urged the people of Sikkim to “imbibe the spirit of celebration, traditions and customs of the Arunachalee society and take back good memories of Arunachal Pradesh.”

The Sikkimese participants presented cultural performances, and spoke about their experience in Arunachal, describing it as their second home. (Raj Bhavan)