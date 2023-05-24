APSCU to set up ‘cooperative hut’ in ICR

NAHARLAGUN, 23 May: The Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU) in its annual general body meeting here on Tuesday resolved, among other things, to set up a ‘cooperative hut’

in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to showcase various economic activities of the cooperative sector.

During the meeting, the participants, including delegates from district cooperative unions and federal cooperative societies, and representatives of the government and the board of directors of the APSCU, passed resolutions “for enhancement of budgetary allocation for training and education and proposal for construction of new office-cum-training institute for onward submission to state government for consideration,” the union informed in a release.

“As cooperative is a state subject, it needs necessary framework for regulatory support to cover need-based cooperative activities with a vision of ‘Sehkar se Samriddhi’ introduced by the union cooperation ministry.

“This would ensure that the benefits of the cooperative movement truly permeate to all strata of the society at large across the state,” the APSCU said.

The executive body of the union was also reconstituted during the meeting.