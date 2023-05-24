Tobacco products sans health warning seized

SEIJOSA, 23 May: Officials of the Pakke-Kessang district administration and the district tobacco control cell, along with police personnel conducted raids in various shops in the upper and lower markets here on Tuesday and seized tobacco products not bearing the

prescribed pictorial and health warnings.

Shops selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutes were also penalised under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

CO Mary Tanyang directed the offenders to abide by Section 6 (a), 6 (b) and Section 7 of the COTPA.