Workshop on climate change & human health

NAHARLAGUN, 29 May: A workshop on climate change and human health for district surveillance officers, district epidemiologists, and data managers/data entry operators of all 25 districts, including the Itanagar Capital Region, began at the Administrative Training Institute here on Monday.

Being held from 29 to 31 May, the workshop, which was launched by Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Rajesh S, in the presence of National Health Programme Managing Director Marge Sora and Health Services Director Dr Moromor Lego, is being conducted by CCHH state nodal officer Dr Lobsang Jampa and his team from the State Environment Health Cell.

The programme will focus on training the district surveillance units in better planning and implementation of the vertical health programmes, and will encompass all aspects of climate change and its effects on human health, the state surveillance unit informed in a release.

“In addition, the training also focuses on building relationships between the health department and all stakeholders of climate change, so that they can complement each other in various public health response-related activities,” it said.

The inaugural session was addressed by the CCF, Sora, Dr Lego, TRIHMS MD (TB Chest Medicine) Dr Tamar Paleng, TRIHMS MD (Medicine) Dr Ratan Ram, TRIHMS PSM MD Dr Pallavi Boro, and consultant Dr Bomto Riram, covering all aspects of climate change and its effects on human health, and the steps to be taken to deal with global warming and the collateral damages it causes.