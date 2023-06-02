Judicial probe, peace committee to resolve Manipur violence: Shah

IMPHAL, 1 Jun: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that a judicial probe headed by a retired high court chief justice to inquire into clashes which erupted in Manipur will soon be announced.

At a press conference held here on Thursday, he also announced that a peace committee under Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, which will have representatives of all political parties, besides representatives from both Kuki and Meitei communities and social organisations, will be set up.

“Dialogue is the only solution to the ongoing crisis in Manipur,” Shah said.

“We will soon announce a judicial probe headed by a retired high court chief justice and set up a peace committee,” he said.

The home minister also announced that a CBI probe will be instituted to investigate five criminal conspiracies and one general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur.

He, however, also said, “Violence was a temporary phase; misunderstandings will go away… the situation will soon be normal.”

The union home minister also told newspersons that he feels that, for a permanent solution to the Indo-Myanmar border issue, the fencing on the border between the two countries will need to be completed.

There are apprehensions that the porous border is being used for drug smuggling and for movement of militants.

He said that biometrics of people coming from neighbouring countries are being collected.

Shah said that he had visited relief camps, met both Kuki and Meitei civil groups, and discussed the peace process.

He claimed that, after the BJP came to power in Manipur some six years back, it has ensured that the state has remained free of bandhs, curfews, etc, till the recent bout of ethnic clashes, which he said was the result of a misunderstanding and hurried judgment.

The Manipur High Court had recently asked the government for its views on the issue of granting a community scheduled tribe status.

Meanwhile, three police personnel were injured in a gunfight with suspected Kuki militants in Bishnupur district last night, officials said on Thursday.

The gunfight took place at Tangjeng under the Kumbi police station on Wednesday night, they said.

The injured have been admitted to an Imphal hospital, they added.

“Heavy exchange of fire has also been reported from Chanung in Imphal East district. We have not got any casualty report from there yet,” a senior official told PTI.

The army and police forces are conducting statewide search operations for hidden arms caches.

Surveillance by drones and deployment of security forces also continues, said officials.

Shah had on Wednesday said that “the government is committed to restore peace in Manipur and ensuring an early return of all internally displaced people back to their homes.”

Meeting victims from both Meitei and Kuki communities a day before in relief camps in the state, he assured them of security and said that the government’s focus is to ensure their safe return home.

So far, over 80 people have been killed in the violence, according to officials. (PTI)