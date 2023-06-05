Activities under Mission LiFE organised

BASAR, 4 Jun: The environment, forest & climate change (EF&CC) department here in Leparada district conducted a series of activities under Mission LIFE, involving members of the public, students, government employees, and NGOs, in various rural and urban areas of the district.

Avenue plantations were carried at various places, such as the Menjik Menkok Rigu Gurukul School (MMRGS), Soi village, the veterinary dispensary campus, and the Forest Complex here.

LED bulbs were also distributed to the district hospital, the veterinary hospital, the MMRGS, and the residents of Gori village, in order to reduce energy consumption and create awareness about energy efficient LED bulbs.

An awareness campaign on the harmful effects of single-use plastic on the environment, and a cleanliness drive were organised in the market area and various colonies.

A group of people from various villages was taken on an exposure tour to the EB Project Nature in Soi Basar to demonstrate the successful water rejuvenation project for conservation of flora and fauna in the catchment areas.

A ‘Mission LiFE class’ was also conducted for the students of the VKV here on 1 June to create awareness about environment pollutants, importance of clean and hygienic environment, and the role of humans in keeping the earth healthy.

The department, in collaboration with NGO Guumin Rvgo Kwlaju, will organise a tree plantation and seedling distribution programme at the entry point of Basar town to mark the conclusion of the campaign on 5 June. (DIPRO)