One arrested for molesting minor girl

ZIRO, 4 Jun: Personnel of the women police station (WPS) here in Lower Subansiri district arrested one Dhan Bahadur Chetry, of Amguri Gaon in Assam’s Tinsukia district, on 3 June from Likabali in Lower Siang district, on the charge of molesting a minor girl.

A resident of Hapoli, had lodged an FIR at the WPS here on 21 May, alleging that Chetry, an instructor at the Silo gym in Hapoli, had molested her daughter in the gym on 19 May. The police lodged a case (u/s 354/509 IPC, r/w Section 8 of the POCSO Act), and endorsed it to SI Tania Uli for investigation.

The accused had gone into hiding. However, the policewomen, under the supervision of SP Dr Sachin Singal, tracked him down and arrested him after 12 days, the police informed in a release.