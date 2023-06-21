Mock drill on flood preparedness

ROING, 20 Jun: The Lower Dibang Valley District Disaster Management Authority, in collaboration with the National Disaster Response team from Itanagar, conducted a mock exercise on ‘flood scenario’ to check the preparedness of the incident response teams (IRT) during the monsoon period in the district.

Apart from the IRTs, officials and workers of the Sekura Road Ltd and the Dibang Infra Project Ltd, besides a few villagers participated in the mock drill, which was organised in Bomjir, on the right bank of the Dibang river, on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Mamta Yadav stressed the need for “seamless flow of information regarding monsoon preparedness,” and advised all to be alert and proactive while dealing with any kind of disaster during the monsoon season. (DIPRO)