Cleanliness drive conducted

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: Members of the Aalo (West Siang) unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), along with women vendors conducted a cleanliness drive in the market area in Aalo on Tuesday.

Earlier, a team of the Aalo APWWS, led by its president Marbom Riba Bagra, visited the renovation site of the urban market shed in Old Market.

The renovation work is being carried out by the urban development & housing department to set up a permanent shed for the women vendors of Aalo. The DUDA market shed will pave way for the women vendor to be more economically independent.

The unit is encouraging and motivating the women vendors towards economic empowerment.