PWD monitoring team inspects APC

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: The monitoring team of the PWD on Tuesday visited the Arunachal Press Club (APC) here to inspect the quality of work and to obtain update on the progress of work in the second phase.

The team, led by PWD Chief Engineer (WZ) Tumto Kamchi, included Superintending Engineer CS Choutang, Capital Division A Executive Engineer Tarh Gongkap, Assistant Engineers Tumken Nalo and Tadu Taka, Junior Engineer (in-charge of APC) Benny Dulom, and others.

The officers visited all the rooms, including the conference hall, the administrative block, the parking area, the rooftop construction work, and the campus, and interacted with the contractor and members of the media fraternity regarding the progress of work.

The CE issued direction to the executing agency and the PWD officers to “constantly monitor the work progress to ensure early completion of the remaining work.”

He lauded the progress and quality of the work carried out so far.

APC President Dodum Yangfo, Vice President Bengia Ajum, and senior journalist Manoj Singh, among others, were present during the inspection.