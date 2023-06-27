Dist-level consultations on biodiversity held

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: District-level consultations for preparing the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan were organised at Lemmi (Pakke-Kessang) and Bomdila (West Kameng) on 20 and 21 June.

These were part of a series of district-level consultations which began in Ziro (Lower Subansiri) on 10 March. The programmes are being organised by WWF-India, led by Dr Priya Gupta, Ranju Dodum, and Kamal Medhi.

Diverse stakeholders, such as ZPMs, DCs, GPMs, GBs, officials of the forest department, and members of youth groups and NGOs participated in the programmes and provided their inputs.

The programmes highlighted the need for conserving nature by establishing community conserved areas; protecting river stretches and catchment areas; finding solutions to mitigate wildlife conflict to protect mithuns (Bos frontalis); providing nature-based livelihood generation and diversification options; and providing waste management solutions.