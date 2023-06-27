Tobacco products seized, shopkeepers warned

BASAR, 26 Jun: The anti-tobacco flying squad here in Leparada district on Monday seized tobacco products from various shops operating within 100 yards of educational institutes.

The seizures were made during a surprise checking conducted by the squad in the shops in the township to ensure that the shopkeepers are strictly complying with Sections 4, 6 (b) and 7 of the COTPA.

“Approximately 2.5 kilograms of different types of tobacco products, such as cigarettes, beedis, chewing tobacco and guthkas were seized,” the district tobacco control cell (DTCC) informed in a release.

The shopkeepers were warned against selling tobacco products within a radius of 100 yards from educational institutes and selling tobacco to minors.

The seized tobacco products were disposed of under the supervision of the town magistrate, the DTCC said.