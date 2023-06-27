Health camp for IMC workers

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: A free health camp, exclusively for the sanitation workers of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), was organised jointly by Heema Hospital, the state units of the Indian Medical Association (IMA-AP) and the Indian Dental Association (IDA-AP), and the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association (APDA) here on Sunday.

IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang, who inaugurated the camp, highlighted the crucial role played by the sanitation workers, who are often exposed to various health hazards due to their involvement in cleanliness-related tasks. “Considering their modest income, it becomes challenging for them to afford medical expenses,” he said, and added that, “for a clean city, the foremost requirement is the health and wellbeing of our staff, and they are the true heroes – the ground workers.”

Heema Hospital CMD Dr Byabang Rana informed that “numerous doctors and medical staffers from the IMA-AP, the IDA-AP, and the APDA voluntarily came forward to conduct the camp.”