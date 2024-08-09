ANYA reacts to ABK’s oppn to repeal of APDBE&P Act

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: Reacting to the Adi Bane Kebang’s (ABK) opposition to the demand of the All Nyishi Students’ Union and the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) to retract the Arunachal Pradesh District-Based Entrepreneur and Professional (Incentive, Development & Promotion) Act, 2015, ANYA president Jamru Ruja on Thursday said that “the ABK, being a respected community-based organisation (CBO), should stick within its own community and stop interfering in the issues of other communities.”

“Adis are a well-established community of the state in terms of socio-educational scenario. Vijay Taram, being the general secretary of a CBO and also the state information commissioner, should refrain from making such remarks,” Ruja said, and questioned whether Taram “is the spokesman of the government.”

“Never in the history of the state has the ANYA interfered in others’ issues. It is the duty of the state government to accept or reject any demand placed by an organisation, and no CBOs should indulge or interfere,” he said.

Ruja added: “Ours is a peaceful state and everyone lives in harmony. The statement made by the ABK GS is uncalled for.”

The ANYA demanded that Taram resigns as the state information commissioner, saying that “holding the quasi-judicial body, one should restrict oneself from intervening in other communities’ issues,” and added that it has submitted a memorandum to the governor to remove Taram from the post of the information commissioner.

“If there was indeed an issue, the ABK, as a CBO,should at least speak to the Nyishi Elite Society. Instead he is acting as the spokesman of the government,” the association said.

It informed that the letter it has submitted to the governor states that “Taram is unfit to continue as the information commissioner because of his questionable integrity and moral authority.”

The association further said that if Taram is not unseated from his post, “there will be social movements and the ANYA will not remain silent,” as “he (Taram) has hurt the sentiments of the Nyishi community.”