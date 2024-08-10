ASF seeks introducing sociology in govt institutes

DOIMUKH, 9 Aug: Following a meeting it held recently, the Arunachal Sociological Forum (ASF) highlighted the importance of introducing sociology as a subject in the state government schools and colleges, and said that it will place a memorandum before the state government in this regard.

The meeting was held at Rajiv Gandhi University here on 26 July, under the chairmanship of RGU Sociology HoD Dr B Bage.

The forum stated in a press release that “sociology seeks to inculcate knowledge that is beyond cognitive abilities, and develop social and ethical capacities and inclination.

“This would lay the foundation for a desire and motivation to change society, as the students are exposed to the ideas of social inequalities, gender inequalities, scientific and research orientated temperament, cultural sensitivity and critical thinking- all of which is ideal for a holistic and well-rounded development, in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy-2020,” it said.

The ASF further informed that it had placed its demand before the state government earlier too, and that it will also “adopt a memorandum on the importance of teaching sociology in government schools, colleges and the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) in Pasighat (E/Siang), and place the same to the chief minister.”