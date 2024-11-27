[ Marina Dai ]

A new music video, “Arunachal Cypher – The Indigenous Flows,” released on November 15, is winning hearts and recognition. It unites modern rap culture with the region’s rich indigenous heritage. Conceptualized and directed by the visionary Atod Bayor, the project is a creative blend of traditional folk elements and contemporary rap, with artists performing in their native dialects.

The cypher has not only captivated the public but also earned recognition from the state’s Chief Minister, Pema Khandu. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the CM lauded the project, stating:

“Arunachal Cypher – The Indigenous Flows! is indeed an amazing artistic creation, which depicts the vivacity of our great musical legacy. From presentation to performance, every team member has done the job so fabulously. Heartiest congratulations to ‘Arunachal Cypher’ and the best wishes for future endeavors.”

The project is spearheaded by Atod Bayor, a celebrated music producer and composer, who is the driving force behind it. The cypher brings together rappers from diverse tribes across the state, including Adi, Mishmi, Monpa, Apatani, Galo, Nyishi, Nocte, Ollo, Wancho, and Tagin communities. Each artist raps in their native tongue, creating a unique sonic experience that celebrates the diversity of Arunachal Pradesh.

Bayor stated, “In every colony and corner of our state, we have talented rappers who want to contribute to society through their art. This project aims to provide them with a platform to showcase their talent while spreading the message of our culture and traditions, especially to the youth of Arunachal. In many ways, we are losing touch with our cultural roots, and through the Arunachal Cypher, we sought to connect with the younger generation in a way they can relate to. Our hope is that the message of preserving our culture resonates with them and inspires a deeper appreciation for our heritage.”

The music album aims to revive endangered languages and foster unity among Arunachal’s numerous tribes. It empowers youth to connect with their roots while embracing modernity. Despite budgetary limitations and challenges in finding rappers fluent in native dialects, Arunachal Cypher stands as a testament to creativity and determination.

Bayor, a gold medalist in Performing Arts and the first person from Arunachal Pradesh to clear the UGC NET in Music, is currently pursuing his PhD in Fine Arts and Music at Rajiv Gandhi University. He has always been passionate about preserving the state’s folk traditions.

Other artists who played a pivotal role in the music album include Deja Bayor Neba, a talented photographer, cinematographer, and content creator. Together, the duo has crafted a masterpiece that seamlessly weaves tradition with modernity.

The project stars a lineup of talented rappers, each bringing their unique voice and cultural essence to the cypher: UST (Adi), Ripulso Tindiya (Mishmi), Country Boy (Monpa), Nobin Kalung (Apatani), Moli Basar (Galo), Achi Khalifa (Nyishi), KT-17 (Nocte), Shina Namet (Ollo), Alongxua (Wancho), and Tagin Kalakar (Tagin).

Concept and Direction: Atod Bayor and Deja Bayor Neba Production: Neba T Siga (Capital Films)

Cinematography: Deja Bayor Neba, Kaling Talong, Tony Perme, Lobsang Nima (Blue Alpha Productions) Editing: Atod Bayor, Deja Bayor Neba, Innus Ali Music: Atod Bayor.