ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Unying Aran festival of the Adi community, and expressed hope that the celebration would continue to showcase the cultural richness and diversity of the state.

“On this auspicious occasion, I offer my heartfelt prayers to almighty Donyi Polo, seeking blessings for all of humanity and the arrival of a prosperous year ahead,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)