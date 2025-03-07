Guv urges MLAs to drive state’s growth, highlights budget vision

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik on Thursday emphasised the crucial role of MLAs in bridging the government’s vision with grassroots realities, and asserted that legislators must focus on the state’s growth and inclusive development.

Addressing the legislators on the inaugural day of the budget session of the state assembly, the governor stated that effective implementation of government schemes depends significantly on the efforts of lawmakers.

“As elected representatives, your deep understanding of local needs enables you to champion initiatives that enhance the quality of life of the people in the state,” he said.

The governor underscored the importance of holistic development through investments in key sectors such as education, health, tourism, infrastructure and youth empowerment.

“By prioritising these areas, the government is ensuring sustainable growth, benefiting all citizens, and positioning Arunachal as a model of progress and innovation,” he added.

Parnaik announced that the state government’s upcoming budget would outline policies and schemes aimed at building a “Viksit Arunachal.”

“Strategic allocations will address diverse developmental needs, ensuring that growth reaches all corners of society. This budget reaffirms our commitment to a prosperous and progressive Arunachal, where every citizen can thrive,” he noted.

The governor further described the budget as a blueprint for progress, focusing on infrastructure, education, healthcare and economic opportunities.

The document, he said, would not only guide the state’s development for the next year but also serve as an action plan for achieving a developed Arunachal by 2047.

“As Arunachal overcomes historical connectivity and development challenges, this session is an opportunity to allocate resources effectively, promote sustainable growth, and implement policies that improve citizens’ quality of life,” the governor said.

Parnaik in his address also highlighted the state’s impressive growth, noting that Arunachal’s economy is expanding at 11.01 percent, significantly higher than the national average of 6.5 percent.

He also lauded infrastructure advancements, citing a 251 percent increase in rural road length since 2016 and a 143 percent expansion in the national highways network, including the inauguration of the Sela and Nechiphu tunnels.

“These developments are not just enhancing connectivity but also driving trade, tourism, and overall progress,” he said.

Additionally, he said, Arunachal has become the first northeastern state to achieve cent percent functional household tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, with 2,30,275 households benefiting.

The state has also completed over 35,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen), achieving full saturation in providing housing for the rural homeless people, he pointed out.

The governor urged MLAs to work diligently to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

“You are the embodiment of the shared dreams of our citizens. Your efforts must focus on inclusive development, ensuring that no one is left behind,” he emphasised.

Parnaik reiterated the government’s mission to ensure 100 percent coverage of flagship schemes among eligible beneficiaries, and called for continued dedication to bridging rural-urban divides.

“With sustained efforts in education, employment, entrepreneurship, and agriculture, we are committed to nurturing the potential of our people, ensuring they have the resources and support to achieve their dreams and contribute to the progress of the state and the nation,” Parnaik added. (PTI)