KVK Longding takes part in national conference-cum-farmers’ expo

LONGDING, 23 Mar: A team of the Longding KVK, led by its Chief Technical Officer (Agronomy) A Kirankumar Singh, participated in a two-day national conference on ‘Millets and forgotten foods: Reviving traditions for nutritional security and ecological sustainability in agriculture’, along with a farmers’ expo, organised at the College of Agriculture (CoA) in Pasighat in East Siang district from 21-22 March.

During the expo, the Longding KVK, among other things, displayed local germplasms of foxtail millets, models of low-cost polyhouse, agri-shed nets, and types of millets found in Longding.

The millet germplasms were the centre of attraction for the farmers, who asked for the seeds for cultivation in their respective areas.

During the farmers-scientists interaction programme, Singh highlighted the different millets suitable for West Siang, Shi-Yomi, East Siang, Siang, Lower Siang, Upper Siang, Tirap, Changlang, Anjaw and Longding districts, and the methods of its cultivation for successful production.

Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR AP Centre’s stall was adjudged the ‘best exhibition stall’.

Three 3 KVKs participated in the millet farmers’ expo,under the banner of the ICAR AP Centre.