Lecture on community-led land governance

PASIGHAT, 11 Apr: A lecture programme themed ‘Alternatives Models of Community-led Land Governance for Socioeconomic And Bio-Cultural Wellbeing’ was organised by the economics department of JN College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Friday.

Resource persons Dr Sahil Nijhawan and Eha Tacho while discussing the challenges of governance of community lands in Arunachal Pradesh stressed on the importance of the role of community in conservation of lands and resources.

Citing the example of a series of new initiatives in Dibang Valley district, Dr Nijhawan dwelt on alternative pathways to safeguarding ancestral land, generating livelihoods, and protecting human-nature relations that have always been central to indigenous worldviews.

The lecture was part of a project titled ‘Learning Beyond Classroom’, initiated by JNC Economics Department Assistant Professor Dr Apilang Apum.

The programme was attended by JNC IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda, Economics HoD Nong Tayeng, faculty members, and students.