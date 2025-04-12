Lohit DDMA calls for collective efforts to minimise impact of seasonal disasters

TEZU, 11 Apr: Lohit District Disaster Management Officer (i/c) Asmi Mega highlighted the importance of early planning and collective action in minimising the impact of seasonal disasters.

Addressing a coordination meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), held here on Friday in view of the approaching monsoon, Mega also emphasised the role of all stakeholders in ensuring community resilience and timely dissemination of information.

MLA Dr Mohesh Chai urged all departments to treat the issue of monsoon preparedness with utmost seriousness. “This is not just another meeting – this is about the safety and survival of our people,” he said.

Pointing out that Tezu is a flood-prone area, he sought detailed data on houses washed away or relocated due to flooding in the past four years. “Every department must play its part responsibly. We must work together to ensure that no citizen is left vulnerable,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo stressed on the importance of preparedness to mitigate the loss of life and property. “We need to be ready to respond swiftly to any situation that arises. Issuing advisories in local languages, raising awareness, and establishing a reliable early warning system are key priorities,” the DC said.

He urged all departments to ensure seamless communication and coordination during emergencies.

SDO Rakesh Tacho brought attention to the recurring flood threat posed by the Balijan river. He recommended long-term preventive measures, such as plantation of bamboo groves along the riverbanks to help prevent soil erosion and manage the river flow.

The meeting was attended also by Tezu ZPM Balong Tindiya, representatives of the ITBP, BRO, NHIDCL, and all other DDMA members.

The discussions focused on vulnerability mapping, quick response protocols, and strengthening infrastructure in high-risk areas. (DIPRO)