APSCPCR to organise awareness camp for CwSNs

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) is organising an ‘awareness-cum-free disability assessment camp’ exclusively for children with special needs (CwSN) on 28 and 29 April, aligning with the World Autism Month, at the banquet hall here.

The programme is being organised in collaboration with the Health Services Directorate’s UDID Cell, the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities, and Toko Rehabilitation Centre-cum-Special School.

The programme will feature free disability assessment camp for CwSNs by a team of doctors and medical professionals; free registration of UDID cards, and distribution of free TLM kits and other aids and appliances.

APSCPCR Chairperson Ratan Anya has invited CwSNs, their parents and guardians and all rehabilitation/therapy centres and special schools in the ICR to actively participate in the programme.

The registration process has started, and one may contact 8413831110 and/or apseperitanagar@gmail.com or further details.

The documents required for disability assessment/registration of UDID and availing TLM kits and other aids and appliances are: a copy of Aadhaar card, two copies of recent passport size photographs of the CwSNs, birth certificates of the CwSNs, and UDID card, if available.