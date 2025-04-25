Drive against opium cultivation

HAWAI, 24 Apr: The Anjaw district police, in collaboration with the district administration, carried out a drive against illicit opium cultivation in various parts of the district from 16 to 21 April.

During the six-day drive, around 340 acres of opium cultivation were destroyed. There was no resistance from anywhere, and the drive was conducted peacefully.

Talking to this daily, Anjaw SP Rike Kamsi informed that this year, authorities have observed a decline in the cultivation of opium in the district.