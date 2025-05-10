IPR minister calls for proper implementation of media policies

ITANAGAR, 9 May: Information & Public Relations Minister Nyato Dukam has urged the officials of the IPR department to ensure proper implementation of media policies in the state.

Addressing officials during the first consultative committee meeting of the Departments of IPR & Printing and Stationery held here on Friday, Dukam said that both the departments should be made vibrant and brought to the limelight, “so that the department’s contribution towards the state is known by all.”

The minister emphasised the vital role of IPR in disseminating government initiatives, and called for innovative approaches in public communication. He urged the departments to keep him well informed about theactivities of the IPR and Printing Departments.

The minister also assured officials of both the departments to take the up the issues raised during the meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu. He acknowledged the need for a web offset printing machine to enable printing ofNCERT books in order to curb the shortage of school books in the state.

Commending the efforts of the departments, the minister gave assurance that the issues raised would be given due attention.

During the meeting, the departments presented overviewsof their activities and brought to light several key issues affecting the functioning of the departments.

Matters related to infrastructure, human resource and resource allocation were highlighted, with an emphasis on the need for modernisation and capacity-building to enhance departmental efficiency.

Attending the meeting, committee members and MLAs Rode Bui and Namgey Tsering appreciated the departments for their role in the development of the state. They assured full cooperation and support towards upgrading the departments.

Senior officials of both IPR and Printing & Stationery Departments, among others, were present during the meeting. (DIPR)