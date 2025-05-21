Lohit DA cracks down on expired food items, SUP

TEZU, 20 May: A flying squad of the Lohit district administration seized expired food items and banned single-use plastic (SUP) from various shops during an unannounced inspection conducted here on Tuesday.

The inspection was conducted to check the use of banned SUP, verify weights and measures, ensure food safety and hygiene, and examine the proper labelling of food items, among other parameters.

During the inspection, the team scrutinised the use of SUP below 120 microns, calibration and validity of weighing and measuring instruments, food safety and hygiene standards in food and bakery units, presence and sale of expired items, validity of GST registration certificates, proper labelling of food products with manufacturing and expiry dates, and overall cleanliness of the premises.

The district administration expressed concern over the continued use of prohibited SUP and reiterated the administration’s commitment to tackling plastic pollution.

“Plastic usage below 120 microns is strictly banned. We urge all vendors and shopkeepers to adhere to the guidelines to protect the environment,” an official said during the inspection.

The hotel and bakery units were also directed to maintain proper hygiene during food preparation, and were instructed to apply for food safety licences immediately.

Additionally, vendors were advised to renew their weights and measures certifications to avoid penalties.

The authorities confirmed that due cognisance had been taken of the violations, and notices would be served to the offenders. Legal proceedings would be initiated where necessary.

The district administration said that such unannounced checks would be conducted regularly in the coming days to ensure continued compliance and safeguard public health and safety.

“This is just the beginning. We will continue these inspections to create a safer and cleaner environment for all,” the district administration said. (DIPRO)