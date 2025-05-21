Union WCD director visits AWCs in U/Siang

YINGKIONG, 20 May: Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Director D Shankar on Tuesday visited various anganwadi centres (AWC) under the Vibrant Villages initiative of the Jengging project in Upper Siang district.

Shankar also inspected the newly constructed one-stop centre building, the Pahung Jino rural mart in Yingkiong, and the women’s help desk at the local police station during his visit.

While interacting with members of SHGs and the staff of the WCD department, Shankar commended their work. He also spoke on initiatives to further strengthen women and child welfare in the region.

Shankar, who was on a three-day visit to Upper Siang, also interacted with Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang and heads of various departments before concluding his tour. He reviewed the status of the Vibrant Villages Programme in the district and discussed ongoing initiatives and challenges with the officials.

Shankar was scheduled to visit the vibrant villages in Tuting and Siang. However, his visit to those areas had to be cancelled due to inclement weather and road blockages. (DIPRO)