ZSI organises 110-hr hackathon

ITANAGAR, 20 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre of the Zoological Survey of India (APRC, ZSI) conducted the first screening phase of a 110-hour ‘ZSI Hackathon’.

The event, held at the APRC, ZSI conference hall, was part of the celebrations marking 110 years since the ZSI’s establishment, SD Gurumayum, Scientist E at APRC, ZSI here said in a release.

With the theme ‘Transboundary Biodiversity’, the hackathon showcased innovative, technology-driven solutions to tackle biodiversity challenges in India’s border regions.

A ‘Youth Talk Arunachal’ programme, running alongside the hackathon, provided a platform for young minds to share perspectives and ideas.

The event drew enthusiastic participation from students and researchers representing various universities and institutions across Arunachal Pradesh and Dehradun.

The team from DBS Global University, Dehradun, claimed the best presentation award in the hackathon segment.

Oyi Taten from Himalayan University, Jullang and L Tamang from Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh secured the first prize in the parallel event category, while Anand Goi from Himalayan University and Nabam Dodum from NIT, Arunachal Pradesh received the second prize. Bamang Kaku, an individual researcher, took the third prize.

A panel of five experts from diverse fields evaluated the presentations, based on originality and practical applicability.

Gurumayum delivered the concluding remarks, highlighting the significance of the event.

Certificates and prizes were distributed to the participants.

Itanagar Biological Park Director Subu Haniya attended the valedictory session.

The event concluded on a high note, fostering collaborative efforts toward biodiversity conservation, the release said.

Earlier, the event commenced with an address by Ilona J Kharkongor, Scientist E at ZSI, Itanagar, followed by an introduction to the hackathon by DrTemjenmongla, Scientist D and nodal officer for the event.

Dr Devendra Kumar, Scientist E at the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, and Dr Krishna Chowlu, Scientist D, Botanical Survey of India, APRC, Itanagar, also attended the programme.