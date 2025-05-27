9th death anniversary of martyr Hangpan Dada observed with solemnity

BORDURIA, 26 May: The 9th death anniversary of martyr Ashok Chakra Hangpan Dada was observed with solemnity and reverence at his memorial in Borduria village in Tirap district on Monday.

Spear Corp General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar interacted with the martyr’s family, reaffirming the Army’s and the nation’s unwavering support for their sacrifice.

He also addressed ex-servicemen from Tirap and Longding districts, acknowledging their commitment to the nation and assuring them of the armed forces’ dedication to their welfare.

MLA Wanglin Lowang paid homage to martyr Dada and expressed appreciation for the state government’s initiative to rename the Chief Minister’s Trophy as Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy.

He appealed to the state government to consider naming important institutions, such as a Sainik School in Itanagar in honour of the martyr.

The programme concluded with a presentation on the life and heroism of martyr Dada.

Dada made the supreme sacrifice for the country on 27 May, 2016 while valiantly fighting in the treacherous Shamsabari range in north Kashmir, and eliminating four heavily armed terrorists who had infiltrated into north Kashmir from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Dada was honoured posthumously with the Ashok Chakra, the highest award given to an Army man during peacetime operations.

Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, SP Singjatla Singpho, officers from the Assam Rifles and CRPF, veer nari Chasen Lowang Dada (widow of martyr Dada), senior public leader Wangman Lowangcha, gaon buras, local people, and ex-servicemen from Tirap and Longding districts attended the ceremony, reflecting the nation’s enduring respect for the brave soldier. (DIPRO)