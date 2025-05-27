Church of God organises blood donation drive at TRIHMS

NAHARLAGUN, 26 May: The World Mission Society Church of God organised a voluntary blood donation drive at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here on Sunday.

It is the 1,676th edition of the church’s global initiative titled ‘Worldwide blood drive to give life through the love of the passover’.

The drive saw the participation of 40 volunteers from diverse backgrounds, including office workers, college students, and homemakers.

Dr T Paleng of the TRIHMS lauded the church and the donors, noting the importance of such events in a region where organised blood drives are still rare.

The Church of God has conducted 103 blood donation drives across India over the past decade, with 5,886 units of blood collected from over 32,000 participants, saving thousands of lives. Globally, since 2005, the church has held blood drives 1,676 times across 64 countries, involving more than 123,000 donors, informed a release.