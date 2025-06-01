BJP celebrates birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar

ITANAGAR, 31 May: the state BJP celebrated the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar at the state BJP HQ here on Saturday in a grand manner.

Ahilyabai Holkar, the revered queen of the Holkar dynasty in 18th-century Malwa, is remembered for her exceptional governance, commitment to social welfare, and contributions towards culture and spirituality.

Participating in the celebration, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described Holkar as a “timeless icon of justice, wisdom, and compassionate governance.” He highlighted how her contributions have remained under-represented in mainstream history, despite her profound influence as a ruler.

Citing the titles ‘Punyashloka’ by poet Moropant and ‘The Philosopher Queen’ by British historian John Keyas, he emphasized the enduring relevance of her ethical leadership in today’s times.

Mein commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for reviving the legacies of such inspirational figures while driving India toward inclusive and sustainable development.

Highlighting the key initiatives of government like Lakhpati Didi, Rising Northeast, startup support, and skill development programmes for empowering rural communities and youths, Mein also acknowledged Operation Sindoor as a powerful example of India’s firm stance on national security and its zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

He said that through the collective efforts under the mantra of ‘Sabka saath, sabka bikas, sabka vishwas, and sabka prayas’, India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy.

The DCM further highlighted the state’s vast potential, with abundant land resources, mineral wealth, and growing sectors like agriculture, horticulture, and hydropower.

He noted that industrialists have committed over Rs 1.75 lakh crore investments in the Northeast, signalling a new era of industrial growth.

“Arunachal Pradesh is poised to generate 10,000 MW of hydropower in the next 5-10 years and up to 25,000 MW in the next three decades, which could make it the richest state in India in terms of per capita income,” Mein said.

However, he pointed out that the biggest challenge now is skill development. “There is a need for a mindset shift, from a dependence on government jobs to embracing entrepreneurship, tourism, and private-sector opportunities,” he said.

To strengthen grassroots governance, he added, the state government is also devolving 10% of its tax revenue from state own resources to panchayati raj institutions.

Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja commended the state BJP unit for organizing “a truly inspiring event in commemoration of Ahilyabai Holkar’s legacy.”

Resource person Dr Joram Aniya narrated the journey of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar – from her humble beginning to becoming one of the most revered rulers of the 18th century. She praised the government’s focus on recognizing and celebrating the historic contributions of women leaders who challenged societal norms and became enduring symbols of courage and governance.

Kamle ZPC Biri Santi spoke on the central and state government’s innovation schemes for women, such as Dulari Kanya Yojana, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swvalamban Yojana, Chief Minister Vidya Scheme, etc, and urged the general public to reap the benefits from these schemes.

State BJP Mahila Morcha president Khoman Lungpi Negmu and IMC Corporator Yangam Jamoh also spoke.

State BJP vice president Tarh Tarak, general secretary Nalong Mize, ex-MLAs Nyamar Karbak and Tapuk Taku, panchayat leaders, SHGs’ members, among others, were present on the occasion. (With inputs from DCM’s PR Cell)