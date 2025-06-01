World No-Tobacco Day observed

TAWANG, 31 May: The World No-Tobacco Day was observed across community health centres (CHC), primary health centres (PHC), health and wellness centres, and selected schools in Tawang district on Saturday.

This year’s theme, ‘Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products’, served as a rallying call to raise awareness against the manipulative marketing strategies of tobacco industries.

The main district-level event was held at Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital here by the District Health Society and the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC), under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP).

Prominent attendees included local legislator Namgey Tsering, DDSE Hridar Phuntso, Medical Superintendent Dr Tenzin Kunga, MMT Tawang unit president Pema Chowang, senior medical officers, teachers, health workers, and others.

MLA Tsering administered the no-tobacco pledge, and felicitated 62 educational institutions of the district with certificates declaring them tobacco-free zones.

The MLA emphasized the importance of preventing tobacco use before it becomes a habit, and lauded the efforts of DTCC Programme Officer Dr Sangey Thinlay and his team for their dedication in spreading awareness and conducting enforcement drives under the COTPA Act, especially around school zones.

He appealed to PRI members, religious leaders, and intellectuals to play a proactive role in educating the community about the dangers of tobacco, alcohol, and drug use. “These substances not only destroy individuals but also families and society at large,” he said, highlighting health issues like lung cancer and respiratory disorders linked to tobacco consumption.

Dr Thinlay informed the gathering that tobacco consumption in Tawang district has witnessed a significant decline. “Our initial estimates showed annual tobacco sales worth Rs 12 crore, which has now reduced to approximately Rs 6 crore,” he said. He also delivered a detailed presentation on the health hazards of tobacco.

DDSE Phuntso and psychologist Lobsang Yuten also addressed the participants, underlining the importance of education and mental health support in anti-tobacco initiatives.

The MLA also visited the ICU, the trauma centre, and the inpatient wards of the hospital, distributed fruits to the patients, and interacted with healthcare workers.

Simultaneously, the Jang CHC observed World No Tobacco Day under the leadership of MO Dr Kevi Meru. Shopkeepers and local stakeholders participated in it. Dr Tenzin Lhamu conducted a session on the ill-effects of tobacco, sensitized attendees to the provisions of the COTPA, and administered the no tobacco pledge.

The NCC unit of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, also observed the World No-Tobacco Day on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, CTO-SD Dr Karsing Megu and CTO-SW Nyabi Bagra informed the cadets about the different forms of tobacco, and the ill-effects of the use of tobacco and tobacco products.

Fifty cadets from both SD and SW, along with senior NCC cadets attended the event.

The cadets also took out a march from the DNGC campus to the Vivek Vihar market area to sensitize people to the ill-effects of tobacco.

In West Kameng district, the World No-Tobacco Day was observed by the District Tobacco Control Cell in Bomdila, with a series of awareness and enforcement activities to highlight the harmful effects of tobacco and nicotine products.

An anti-tobacco car rally and public procession was taken out in the town to mark the day. It was flagged off by DMO Dr RD Thongchi and DMWS secretary Tashi Wangchu Dirkhipa. Members of the Taxi Union Bomdila, public leaders, district police, shopkeepers, health & family welfare staff, youths, and others actively participated in the rally.

Later, addressing a public meeting, the DMO called for collective efforts to curb tobacco use among the youths.

The anti-tobacco flying squad also carried out an enforcement drive, seizing tobacco products being sold within 100 yards of educational institutions in violation of COTPA, 2003, and penalized the defaulters. (With inputs from DIPROs)