Several areas in Miao subdivision submerged by flash floods

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 31 May: As predicted by the Meteorological Centre in Itanagar, almost all parts of Changlang district experienced extremely heavy rainfall on 30 and 31 May, resulting in all the rivers in the district flowing above the danger level.

Owing to flash floods, several areas in Miao subdivision have been submerged, resulting in heavy loss of properties, including livestock and horticultural gardens.

Tourist resorts Zupra and River Cafe, located on the left bank of the Noa-Dehing River in Miao have been submerged by flash flood. The local unemployed youths running these ventures have appealed for financial aid from the state government as the infrastructures of the resorts have been destroyed.

Under Kharsang circle in Miao subdivision, the Industrial Training Institute based in Balinong near Namchick has also suffered heavy loss. Several major infrastructures of the institute, including hostels, quarters, water tanks and other facilities have been swept away by the Buri-Dehing River. The students are left with no hostel to accommodate themselves.

The Makantong Bridge along the Trans-Arunachal Highway that connects Miao and Bordumsa administrative subdivisions has also suffered major damages. The people residing on both banks of Buri-Dehing have appealed to the Changlang district administration to come to their rescue.

The Noa Dehing River has eroded a large portion of horticultural and agricultural land in Dharmapur block in Namphai circle. The villagers of this block depend solely on horticulture farming. Unfortunately, hundreds and hundreds of arecanut and other cash crop trees have been damaged and swept away by flash floods.

The M’pen and Deban areas have also been inundated by the Noa-Dehing River. Along with Dharmapur block, these areas too experienced heavy loss of livestock and horticultural fields.

Flash floods have been giving sleepless nights to the people of Diyun circle as several village areas were eroded on Friday night.

So far, there are no reports of any loss of life but there is no denying that the people of Changlang district, especially Miao and Bordumsa subdivisions, urgently need relief from the state government to compensate for the heavy loss of their properties.

Meanwhile, a team of the Block Congress Committee, led by Nyalkhum Mossang, along with Changlang District Youth Congress president Munglong Ngemu and public leader Balinong village Kamshey Ronrang on Saturday took stock of the damage caused at ITI Balinong Kharsang owing to the floods.

The team interacted with ITI Balinong Principal S Pertin, who informed that evacuation is being carried out to avert any mishap. He added that “hostellers and staff had to shift their belongings to safer places. One boys’ hostel block has been washed away and other blocks are on the verge of collapse. Five staff quarters are also at high risk of collapse due to excessive erosion.”