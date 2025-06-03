Animal health camp held

LONGUA, 2 Jun: A total of 25 local farmers benefitted from an animal health camp and input distribution programme organised here by the ICAR AP Centre, Basar (Leparada), and the Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Monday.

During the programme, VEE senior scientist Dr Doni Jini delivered a lecture on the significance of animal vaccination in Arunachal Pradesh. He also presented a live demonstration on the administration of various vaccines.

Agronomy expert Dr Kiran Kumar Singh shared knowledge on seasonal field crop cultivation and jhum field development practices.

Veterinary medicines, feed supplements, and vegetable seeds were distributed among the participating farmers to support their agricultural and livestock activities, the KVK informed in a release.