Water & sanitation mission meeting held

BOMDILA, 2 Jun: West Kameng Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Rinchin Leta commended the Public Health & Engineering Department (PHED) of Bomdila and Dirang for “achieving 100 percent functional household tap connection targets within the stipulated timeline.”

Chairing a meeting of the District Water & Sanitation Mission here on Monday, the DC also highlighted the growing number of new houses and settlements in the district, and urged the nodal department to take measures to ensure potable water supply connections to these emerging habitations.

PHED Executive Engineer Niapung Konia delivered a presentation highlighting the department’s overall achievements and the challenges encountered in implementation. He also outlined the department’s future plans, including the proposed installation of plastic management units, extension of drinking water supply to newly-created villages, ongoing works under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) Phase-II, etc.

The meeting witnessed the participation of various stakeholders who shared their inputs and suggestions.

DPDO Dechin Droka, DMO Dr RD Tongchi, Dirang PHED EE Dani Lampung, officials and staff of the PHED department, and others were present at the meeting. (DIPRO)